Harrison County Sheriff's Office searching for man accused of sexually assaulting child

Anyone who has information regarding Benetrix's location should contact the Harrison County Sheriff's Office at 903.923.4020.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man accused of sexually assaulting a child and indecency with a child.

Christopher Benetrix, 39, is wanted for two counts of sexual assault of child and indecency with child by contact. His last known address is 345 Noble St. in Waskom.