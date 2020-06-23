Harrison County Sheriff's Office searching for woman missing since June 18

Harper's family has reported her as a missing person and are fearful for her well-being.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing person.

Jamie Harper, 36, has not been seen since Thursday, June, 18.

Officials say she was last seen driving a 2007 white two-door Volvo hatchback in the Harleton area. Her cell phone is turned off and she has not made any contact with her known friends.