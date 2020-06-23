Harrison County Sheriff's Office searching for woman missing since June 18

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing person.
Jamie Harper, 36, has not been seen since Thursday, June, 18.
Her family has reported her as a missing person and are fearful for her well-being.
Officials say she was last seen driving a 2007 white two-door Volvo hatchback in the Harleton area. Her cell phone is turned off and she has not made any contact with her known friends.
If you know of her whereabouts, please contact the HCSO at (903) 923-4000.