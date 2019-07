HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing juvenile.

Jordan Chastain, of Marshall, was last seen leaving her residence, walking on Muntz cut-off, on Monday.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the HCSO at (903) 923-4000 or call Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969.