x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Harrison County Sheriff's Office creates part-time positions for criminal justice interns

Each position will be allotted 28 hours each week or 1,456 hours yearly at the pay rate of $15.26 an hour or $22,218 annually.
Credit: Courtesy Stern/News-Journal File Photo
Harrison County Sheriff Brandon "B.J." Fletcher speaks during a November news conference.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has been given the green light to create three part-time jailer positions not only to provide opportunities for criminal justice student interns but also provide needed assistance at the jail.

“The way this came about, we have a close partnership or internship with East Texas Baptist University,” Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher said. “I think right now we’re probably entertaining a dozen or so of their criminal justice students.

“They do about 120 hours of service with us, but when their service is over, (they) would like to have a job somewhere,” he said. “Two for sure, maybe three, have shown special interest in it, but can’t hold down a full-time job and be a full-time student. This would most likely accommodate around their schedule to benefit us and them, quite honestly.”

Read more from our CBS19 paper partner, Longview News-Journal.

RELATED: Marshall Rotary Club donates to local organizations

RELATED: Harrison County Sheriff's Office search for man accused in 2020 assault

In Other News

East Texan to compete in national Art Battle in Dallas