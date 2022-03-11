Harrison County Sheriff's Office creates part-time positions for criminal justice interns

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has been given the green light to create three part-time jailer positions not only to provide opportunities for criminal justice student interns but also provide needed assistance at the jail.

“The way this came about, we have a close partnership or internship with East Texas Baptist University,” Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher said. “I think right now we’re probably entertaining a dozen or so of their criminal justice students.

“They do about 120 hours of service with us, but when their service is over, (they) would like to have a job somewhere,” he said. “Two for sure, maybe three, have shown special interest in it, but can’t hold down a full-time job and be a full-time student. This would most likely accommodate around their schedule to benefit us and them, quite honestly.”