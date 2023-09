If you have one you'd like added to the list, email us at news@cbs19.tv!

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — It's the spookiest time of the year! And CBS19 is here to make sure you have a hair-raising Halloween!

Below, you'll find a list of the best haunted houses in East Texas. The hyperlinks will take you to their respective websites or social media pages for pricing, opening dates and times!

If you have one you'd like added to the list, email us at news@cbs19.tv!

Canton

Diana

Edom

Garrison

Longview

Lufkin

Nacogdoches

Tyler