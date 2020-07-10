HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Smith County officials seeking runaway teen

The SCSO says Hailie Black, 16, left her residence between 2 - 6 a.m. and had not returned by later that day.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office is seeking the whereabouts of a runaway teen.

According to the SCSO, on Wednesday, September 30, officials responded to reports of a runaway in the Winona area.

The SCSO says Hailie Black, 16, left her residence between 2 - 6 a.m. and had not returned by later that day.

Black has not been seen by her family since that day, but has had recent communication with others.

"Hailie has exhibited recent behavioral issues but is not on any medications," the SCSO said in a statement. "Family members have heard that Hailie may be in the Tyler or Dallas area. She has also been known to frequent the Saige Meadows Apartments off Highway 69 North near Lindale.

Black is a white female, has brown hair and brown eyes,and stands 5’8. She weighs 108 pounds.

If you have any information on her location, please contact the SCSO at (903) 566-6600 or Detective Audrey Lugo at (903) 533-1880 ext. 40.