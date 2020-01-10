HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Smith County officials seeking whereabouts of 17-month-old child ordered into CPS custody

The mother and child are possibly in the Tyler, Longview, Kilgore or Carthage areas.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) is asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-month-old girl.

According to the SCSO, Ellisia Pair was ordered into Child Protective Services (CPS) custody by Judge Robert Wilson of the 321st Judicial District Court on Sept. 18. She was last seen with her mother, Allie O’Neal, 20, of Kilgore.

The mother and child are possibly in the Tyler, Longview, Kilgore or Carthage areas. O’Neal may be driving a white Chevrolet truck with Colorado license plate number: 639 UKD or a silver Toyota Camry with Texas plate number: NCN 7692.