HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Deep East Texas man wanted for indecency with child

Officials say the suspect drives a 2013 red Dodge RAM truck with a Texas license plate: CKR4328.

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas — A Deep East Texas man is wanted by authorities for indecency with a child.

According to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office, the suspect, Neal Douglas Disotell, 57, could be in the Trinity or Huntsville areas.

Disotell stands 5'9 and weighs approximately 260 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

