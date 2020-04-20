SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Child Protective Services is seeking the whereabouts of a 14-year-old whom the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services was granted custody of by Smith County officials.

According to CPS, on Friday, the DFPS was granted custody of Joshua Frazier, 14, by Smith County Family Court Judge Robert Wilson. When the department made contact with the family at their home to execute the order to remove the teen, the family left the home.

Joshua is believed to be with either his father, Mitchell Frazier, or his mother, Michelle “Meri” Mullins, in the Tyler or Whitehouse areas.

If you have information about Joshua’s location, please contact Child Protective Investigations caseworker Tracie Crumpton at 903-373-4192.