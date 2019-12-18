KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department is searching for a man wanted for theft at Walmart.

According to the Kilgore Police Department, the subject was wearing a plaid shirt over a Cowboys Dak Prescott jersey and a baseball cap at the time of the theft.

If you have information, you are urged to call the Kilgore Police Department at 903-218-6904 or by e-mail andre.phillips@cityofkilgore.com. You can also call the Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-STOP.

You may also text your tip to 847411+KILGORE+your tip. Make sure to refer to the incident as # 1911-0205.