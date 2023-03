An investigation is underway.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department says a man who was reported missing Sunday morning has been found dead.

According to the LPD, Marteleus DeShon Epps' body was found just north of Longview by the Upshur County Sheriff's Office (UCSO).

"Thank you to those that assisted the police with the sharing of the earlier missing person release," the LPD said.