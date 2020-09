According to police, Virgil Darwin Locke, 84, was last seen in the area of Loop 256 and Willow Creek Parkway.

PALESTINE, Texas — The Palestine Police Department is searching for an elderly man with dementia.

According to the PPD, Virgil Darwin Locke, 84, was last seen in the area of Loop 256 and Willow Creek Parkway.

Police say he stands 5'7, weighs 210 pounds and was last seen wearing blue pajamas.