HAVE YOU SEEN HIM: Panola County officials issue welfare concern alert for man last seen in early July

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — The Panola County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is asking for the public's help in locating a man whose family is seeking information on his well being.

Forest Lavelle Anderson, 71, was last seen during the week of July 12, 2020.

According to the PCSO, Anderson’s family contacted officials requesting assistance in obtaining information about his possible death.

It was reported to investigators Anderson's family had received a notification on social media he had possibly passed away at an unknown hospital from complications of COVID-19.

After speaking to neighbors and businesses in the area of Anderson’s residence, it was determined he was last seen at a residence in Caddo Parish, Louisiana, the week of July 12.

Investigators attempted to seek obituary notices, death records, hospital records as well as any unidentified deceased individuals in both East Texas and Western Louisiana, but no confirmation of his death could be determined.

Due to Anderson last being seen in Louisiana, the focus of the investigation has been shifted to Caddo Parish.