HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Rains County officials seeking man with head injury who recently went missing

Officials say David Matthew Day's head injury could be life-threatening.
Credit: Point Police Department

POINT, Texas — Officials in Rains County are seeking the public's help in locating a missing man.

According to the Rains County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) and the Point Police Department (PPD), officials are looking for a missing/endangered person identified as David Matthew Day, 45.

Officials say Day recently received a head head injury that could be life-threatening.

According to family members, Day walked away from a residence in Point several days ago and has not been seen or heard from since.

If located, please contact the PPD or the RCSO immediately.

