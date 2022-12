If you have any information on the whereabouts of David L. Davis II, call the RCSO immediately at 903-657-3581.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The Rusk County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a murder suspect.

According to RCSO, the suspect has been identified as David Lawrence Davis II, also known as "Moe."

Officials say Davis was last seen on foot on County Road 3284 wearing dark-colored pants and shirt. He is also considered armed and dangerous.