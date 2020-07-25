HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Silver Alert issued for missing Hopkins County man

William Gene Downard, 72, was last seen driving a 2015 red Ford F-150 with the Texas license plate number: KBL6182.

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas — A SILVER ALERT has been issued for a missing Hopkins County man.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, William Gene Downard, 72, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Friday in the 7700 block of Farm-to-Market 69 North in Dike, about 13 miles northeast of Sulphur Springs.

Downard has been diagnosed with a medical condition. He stands 6'5 and weighs 120 pounds. He has gray hair, blue eyes, a scar on his stomach and was last seen wearing an olive green button-up shirt, jeans and glasses.

He was driving a 2015 red Ford F-150 with the Texas license plate number: KBL6182.

Officials believe Downard's disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.