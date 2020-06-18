VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing man.

According to the VZCSO, Shane Lawson, of Canton, was last seen Sunday, June 14, leaving his residence. Officials have not revealed the exact location at this time. Lawson's age has not been released. The VZCSO also has not said if Lawson walked away from his home or if he drove.

Authorities have listed Lawson as an Endangered Missing Person.

Endangered Missing Persons Alert criteria for Texas can be found below:

If you have any information on Lawson's whereabouts, please contact the VZCSO at (903) 597-4133 or your local law enforcement agency.