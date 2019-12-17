LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is seeking a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since Monday night.

According to the LPD, around 9:30 p.m., officers received a call concerning a possible runaway.

A man reported his son, Chris Arnold, was supposed to arrive to his home on Mark Street around 4 p.m. but never did. Chris’ father said his son has a history of running away, but in the past was typically found at a friend’s house.

Officers checked with that friend’s mother and Chris was not there. They also spoke with the friend. He told officers that he and Chris had walked to his home in the 1200 block of Idylwood after school. They then went to Lufkin Mall for several hours. He said they returned to the friend’s home around 7 p.m. and Chris left on foot a short time later. Chris told the friend and his mother he was going home.

Officers searched the area and were unable to locate Chris.

Tuesday morning, police received additional information that Chris’ friend had left school and was at Kiwanis Park. Officers responded to the area, found Chris’ friend and called his mother, but did not locate Chris.

While walking the trails and searching for Chris, officers located two other students who were skipping class. Their parents were contacted.

Chris is described as a white male with a tan complexion and black hair. He stands 5'2 and weighs between 95-100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue Polo shirt under a blue hoodie, blue jeans and black Nike tennis shoes. He was also carrying a black and red backpack.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the LPD at (936) 633-0356.

"And Chris, if you’re reading this – your parents love you and are worried about you," the department said in a statement. "Please pick up a phone to call them and go home!"