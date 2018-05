The Lindale Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying four suspects involved in a theft from a local Walmart.

In a post on the department's Facebook page, the suspects are one black man and three black women who were driving a white four-door sedan.

If you or anyone you know has any information about one or more of these suspects, call Detective Curtis Philpot at 903-882-3313 or email him at curtisp@lindaletx.gov.

