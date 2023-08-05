Hawaiian Bros restaurant coming to Tyler in 2024

In true Aloha Spirit, Hawaiian Bros was founded on the principles of honor, inclusion and gratitude, according to the restaurant website.

TYLER, Texas — Tylerites can look forward to a new type of cuisine coming to the area next year. Hawaiian Bros will open its doors in Tyler in 2024.

"We respect the dignity and self-worth of every individual, whether you’re a guest enjoying a meal or the team member preparing it. In our ’ohana, everyone belongs," the website reads. 'We value our differences and celebrate our common ground. And we say, “thank you” often, emphasizing the positive in our lives every day."