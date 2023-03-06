Hawkins Area Chamber of Commerce searches for family of fallen officer for memorial marker dedication

According to the chamber, they've found family members of Officer Bailey but they're continuing to search for Officer Whatley's family.

HAWKINS, Texas — The Hawkins Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking the public's help to find family members of a fallen Hawkins Police Department officer who died over 60 years ago.

In a Facebook post, the chamber said its members are seeking to create a memorial marker in Hawkins City Park to honor the city's police officers killed in the line of duty. They hope to dedicate the memorial at National Night Out this fall.

The post states that the chamber wants to invite any family members of the two Hawkins Police Department officers who have died while on duty, Rachiel Camuel Bailey and Lucas Ervin Whatley, to the dedication.

Both Bailey and Whatley died as the result of a vehicle accident, according to the Texas Peace Officers' Memorial website. Whatley died on July 20, 1959, while Bailey passed away on Dec. 27, 1965.

According to the chamber, they've found family members of Bailey but they're continuing to search for Whatley's family.

"Please share this far and wide. Someone may know someone who knows our officer. We would love to have his family here for the dedication of the memorial in May and for the placement of the memorial in October," the Facebook post read.