Hawkins fire department undergoing restructure; neighboring departments helping out

Holly Lake Ranch, Big Sandy and Hainesville volunteer fire departments are responding to Hawkins-area fire reports until the restructuring is complete.

Neighboring fire departments are stepping up to help as the Hawkins Volunteer Fire Department undergoes a "restructuring" that's left the city temporarily without its own emergency fire services.

Hawkins Mayor Stephen Lucas said Wednesday the decision to restructure was made earlier this summer due to unspecified issues with previous department leadership.

"We had some incidents arise with the fire department, so myself and the council discussed it and decided to restructure," Lucas said.