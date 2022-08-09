x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Hawkins ISD bus involved in crash; school phone lines down

HISD says Bus No. 7 was involved in an accident Tuesday afternoon and ambulances have been called to the scene.

More Videos

HAWKINS, Texas — Hawkins ISD is alerting parents and guardians after a school bus was involved in a crash.

HISD says Bus No. 7 was involved in an accident Tuesday afternoon and ambulances have been called to the scene. Students who were riding the bus can be picked up at the high school.

The district is also having problems with their phone lines.

"It has come to our attention that a tower has knocked the power to our phone lines down," HISD said. "As of right now the phones calling into the school aren’t available. We are sorry for this inconvenience."

CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

RELATED: Longview ISD to install cameras in classrooms serving special needs students

RELATED: SPECIAL REPORT: Elvis in East Texas | Where did the King of Rock and Roll perform in the Pineywoods?

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out