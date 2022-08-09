Hawkins ISD bus involved in crash; school phone lines down

HISD says Bus No. 7 was involved in an accident Tuesday afternoon and ambulances have been called to the scene.

HAWKINS, Texas — Hawkins ISD is alerting parents and guardians after a school bus was involved in a crash.

The district is also having problems with their phone lines.

"It has come to our attention that a tower has knocked the power to our phone lines down," HISD said. "As of right now the phones calling into the school aren’t available. We are sorry for this inconvenience."