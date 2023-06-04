Hawkins ISD mourning loss of beloved student; summer school canceled for Monday

Summer school sessions for middle and high schools are canceled for Monday.

HAWKINS, Texas — Hawkins ISD is mourning the loss of a beloved student.

According to the district, Jaykob Dodd passed away over the weekend.

"We stand by you during this difficult time, and our hearts go out to everyone in his family and our HISD school family," HISD said in a statement.

HISD will have counselors on hand Monday for students or staff in need.

"Whether you need someone to talk to or just someone to listen, we are here for you," the district said.

