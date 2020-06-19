HAWKINS, Texas — Hawkins ISD will resume workouts indefinitely after a student that was exposed to COVID-19 tested negative for the virus.

While the student tested negative, the student will remain on a 14-day quarantine.

Voluntary workouts are expected to resume next week.

Meanwhile, the district is working to ensure workout facilities and equipment are sanitized.

If parents have questions, they are encouraged to e-mail rock@hawkinsisd.org or call the district Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m to 4 p.m.