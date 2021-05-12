NEVER ALONE: Hawkins police chief rallies community to help elderly resident in need

"I promised her from here on out today she will not be left alone one single day," said Chief Manfred Gilow

HAWKINS, Texas — A Wood County community has rallied around an elderly citizen after they found out she had fallen on hard times.

"I was in the neighborhood here on another call when I heard some popping noises and saw electric sparks in the backyard and I heard some gasping noises," Hawkins Police CHief Manfred Gilow said. "I looked through these bushes and I recognized Miss Jane and she was in distress."

Miss Jane, who relies on 24-7 oxygen, had just gotten out of the ICU after 10 days. Her oxygen tank was on empty because she had a tree fell in her yard and knocked the power out at her house.

"She had no more air and she was trying to scream for help, but no one could hear her," Gilow said. "I went to get her something to drink, I went into the house and I just saw how she lived. Trash was lying everywhere, she barely could walk. Miss Jane is a very sweet elderly lady but she has no family at all, nobody."

GIlow believes if he hadn't hear Miss Jane in her yard, she would've died.

"That was the moment I knew," said Gilow. "That is the reason I do this job -- to serve and protect. I said 'Miss Jane I’m not going to leave you here.' She said 'I don’t want to go back to the hospital, so I got her a motel room here.'

Gilow knew he needed help for Miss Jane so he went on the Hawkins Police Department Facebook page and rounded up volunteers.

He says residents donated coffee machines, microwaves, little toasters, bedroom suits, new bedding, new towels and new dishware. One man even gave Miss Jane new flooring.

"So we took everything out of every room," Gilow said. "The bathroom commode barely worked, the bathtub she couldn’t even use it because it was stopped up. We cleaned from top to bottom. Every day we were here for eight to 12 hours. We did pretty much a home makeover."

Gilow tells CBS19 Miss Jane has now been signed up for Meal on Wheels and will have a nurse com to check on her daily.

Residents have also volunteered to come check on her throughout the week and a young man says he will take care of her yard..

"We have citizens who have nobody and if you don’t have anybody who are you going to call?," said Gilow. "We are working on a hope fund so people can donate for these situations, because obviously we need to look a little closer in our community to see what’s going on."

Gilow wants to thank the citizens of Hawkins and all those who pitched in.

"She can be very proud of her home when she walks in," said Gilow. "I promised her from here on out today she will not be left alone one single day."