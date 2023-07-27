BREAKING: Hawkins police seek information after woman was sexually assaulted while pumping gas

HAWKINS, Texas — The Hawkins Police Department is investigating a case involving a woman who was sexually assaulted at a gas station on Wednesday morning.
According to the police report, the woman was pumping gas at a Hawkins convenience store when a person approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her.
Details are currently being withheld to protect this investigation.
If you have more information in regards to this incident you are urged to contact the Hawkins Police Department at (903) 769-3628.