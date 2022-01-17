Hawkins police seeks public's help to ID woman accused of burglarizing nail salon

Anyone with information that helps identify the woman in the security video can confidentially submit a tip to Hawkins police at 903-769-3628.

HAWKINS, Texas — The Hawkins Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify a woman they believe broke into a nail salon and stole $600 Sunday morning.

Chief Manfred Gilow said the burglary happened at Hawkins Nail and Spa, located at 280 Beulah St. in Hawkins, at 9:35 a.m. before the business was open.

Security video shows the woman threw a rock into the glass door to break in and took $600 from behind the counter. An officer drove by and saw the broken glass after she left.

Gilow said this is the first burglary Hawkins has seen in five months.