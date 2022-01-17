Hawkins police seeks public's help to ID woman accused of burglarizing nail salon

HAWKINS, Texas — The Hawkins Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify a woman they believe broke into a nail salon and stole $600 Sunday morning.
Chief Manfred Gilow said the burglary happened at Hawkins Nail and Spa, located at 280 Beulah St. in Hawkins, at 9:35 a.m. before the business was open.
Security video shows the woman threw a rock into the glass door to break in and took $600 from behind the counter. An officer drove by and saw the broken glass after she left.
Gilow said this is the first burglary Hawkins has seen in five months.
Anyone with information that helps identify the woman in the security video can confidentially submit a tip to Hawkins police at 903-769-3628.
RELATED: OFFICIALS: 4 men burglarized more than 30 vehicles in South Tyler, Whitehouse neighborhoods