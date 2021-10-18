Hawkins residents partner with police department to establish local animal shelter

Sandra McCartney, Canine Rescue 75765 president, said she and others began seeing an increasing number of stray dogs, especially around Lake Hawkins.

HAWKINS, Texas — After seeing a consistent problem of stray dogs in their community, a group of Hawkins-area residents partnered with the city's police department to form a new animal shelter.

Since July, groups of concerned Hawkins residents began meeting, touring other shelters and writing policies for the shelter known as Canine Rescue 75765, which gets its name partially from the zip code for the Hawkins area.

Sandra McCartney, Canine Rescue 75765 president, said she and others began seeing an increasing number of stray dogs, especially around Lake Hawkins.

On a local Facebook group, she recalled reading about many dogs being dumped around the lake.