TYLER, Texas — Two students from Hawkins High School are headed to Washington D.C.

Seniors Colton Payne and Dalton Wages are part of the Technology Student Association and have qualified for the Dragster Design Nationals.

"This car by itself took me about three months, most likely and there was a lot of trials an error," Payne said. "You're not going to do it perfect the first time, you're going to restart do different things until you get it how you like it."

Those three months were spent to make the best cars to present in D.C.

"There are some people who can get them done much faster and even have them much better but when Colton and I work on them we have to make sure everything is perfect," Wages said.

These cars scorch the 80-foot track in just over a second and can reach speeds of 55 mph.

Their teacher Jim Spouse raved about both of them qualifying for nationals and hopes their cars finish among the top.

"To represent our town and school and the national level, it feels really big and I think its more than I deserve my first year teaching," Spouse said.

Both Colton and Dalton finished with times around 1.3 seconds but at nationals, times can be as fast as one second even.

While in D.C., they will also take part in a special wreath-laying ceremony for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

This is the third time and first since 2016 that their Technology Student Association chapter has been able to present the wreath.

Sprouse says it was an honor to be chosen for the ceremony.

When the two return their next step is focusing on their careers.

Payne is planning to enlist in the Marine core before becoming a Game Warden. Wages is heading to Texas A&M University to major in landscape architecture.