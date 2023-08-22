Former Longview Lobo Haynes King named starting QB for Georgia Tech

The 6'3, 204-pound redshirt sophomore still has three seasons of eligibility left after going to GT as a graduate transfer.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Georgia Tech head football coach Brent Key has set up an East Texan to lead the Yellow Jackets on the field this season.

According to Sports Illustrated, Key confirmed Texas A&M transfer and former Longview Lobo Haynes King would be the starting quarterback for GT's first game against Louisville on Friday, Sept. 1, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game will be televised on ESPN. King earned the start over redshirt freshman Zach Pyron, per Rivals.

At Texas A&M King was named the starting quarterback for the Aggies in 2021 before suffering a season-ending injury early in the season. The following year, King split in-game reps with Max Johnson and Conner Weigman. He entered the transfer portal in Dec. 2022.