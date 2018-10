LINDALE — First responders are on scene of a fuel spill on Interstate 20 East near Lindale.

According to the Lindale Fire Department, officials were alerted to an accident involving a semi in which the vehicle jack-knifed resulting in a punctured fuel tank.

The crash happened at about 12:40 p.m.

Hazmat crews are en route to the location.

Drivers are asked to use caution near the Farm-to-Market Road 849 exit at this time.

