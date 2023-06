According go the Flint-Gresham Fire Dept., the vehicle overturned on FM 344, just west of SH 110.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BULLARD, Texas — Crews are responding to a major crash involving a salt water tanker near Bullard.

According to the Flint-Gresham Fire Dept., the vehicle overturned on FM 344, just west of SH 110.

FM 344 is closed from Portwood Dr. (CR 2183), to SH 110.

Hazmat crews are also en route to the scene to assess the leak. t