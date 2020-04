SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Emergency responders are on scene of a crash involving a propane truck on County Road 419, west of Farm-to-Market 724 in Smith County.

Preliminary reports indicate that the driver was traveling westbound on CR-419 and swerved to avoid a dog in the roadway. The truck ran off the roadway and rolled onto its side causing fuel spillage.

HAZMAT crews are on scene to clear the spillage.

Officials report the driver sustained minor injuries.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.