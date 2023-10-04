Texas Southern cheerleaders make history after winning national title

The national title marks the first time an HBCU has claimed a title at the National Cheerleaders Association.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A new champion is holding it down for H-Town!

The Texas Southern Cheerleaders made history on Friday in Florida, becoming the first historically Black college or university to win the national championship.

The Tigers finished the National Cheerleading Association National Championship with a 96.1 raw and performance score! Their overall event score was 95.5875.

"When I first came to TSU, I told the team we're going to Nationals," head coach Shontrese Comeaux said. "When we earned our gold bid at NCA Camp, I told the team, 'It's time to go to work.' I knew this was the year and the team to get the job done. I'm so proud of them and where we're going to take the cheer program next."

It was their first year at the National Cheerleading Association National Championship.

"We told that story ... we are here to do what we came to do," cheerleader Croix Carter said.

"Leaving a legacy on top of leaving with a national title," cheerleader Hailey Walker said.

"Blood, sweat and tears went into that trophy," mascot Jacob Bey said.

Walker, the team's captain, said the history is bigger than the title itself.

"Like I told my teammates ... we didn't just do this for us ... this is for all of the HBCUs, every HBCU around the world because at the end of the day, we don't get put in the spotlight like this too often," Walker said.

Comeaux knew she had a special group before the season started.

"I knew that this was the year and this was the team that deserved to go and was going to get the job done," Comeaux said.

The team, including Bey, an All-American mascot, bought in.

"We all did it together. We all came in together. We went together, so it was amazing," Bey said.

In a sport that's as competitive as they come, Carter said the 26-person team embraced the challenge.

"We're showing guys, everybody, that every day this is something we care about, this is something that we're passionate about and this is a real sport," Carter said.

Comeaux said the hope is that the title will enhance their program.