East Texas teen hospitalized after reported 'accidental shooting'

An ongoing investigation is in process for the incident.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 16-year-old was injured in a reported "accidental shooting" Wednesday night.

Around 9:20 p.m., deputies arrived at a residence in the 500 block of Tom Woodley Rd. in Marshall and determined the teen suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is stable, according to the HCSO.

The sheriff's office took to Facebook to post about the shooting and remind people to practice gun safety.