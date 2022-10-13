x
East Texas teen hospitalized after reported 'accidental shooting'

An ongoing investigation is in process for the incident.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 16-year-old was injured in a reported "accidental shooting" Wednesday night.

Around 9:20 p.m., deputies arrived at a residence in the 500 block of Tom Woodley Rd. in Marshall and determined the teen suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is stable, according to the HCSO.

The sheriff's office took to Facebook to post about the shooting and remind people to practice gun safety.

No further details are available at this time.

