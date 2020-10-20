Head official collapses during football game in Mt. Pleasant from apparent heart attack

Head official, Jimmy Brown, remains hospitalized and in stable condition.

MT PLEASANT, Texas — A referee is in the hospital after collapsing during a football game last Friday in Mt. Pleasant.

According to DeKalb ISD, head official, Jimmy Brown, collapsed of an apparent heart attack during Friday's game against Pewitt High. Brown remains hospitalized and in stable condition.

The district says DeKalb ISD coaching staff immediately responded with an automated external defibrillator (AED) device, which is carried to every game and practice.