x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Local News

Head official collapses during football game in Mt. Pleasant from apparent heart attack

Head official, Jimmy Brown, remains hospitalized and in stable condition.
Credit: Getty Images
Even though football is king in Texas, the highest paid coaches in the country work in the southeast. (David Madison)

MT PLEASANT, Texas — A referee is in the hospital after collapsing during a football game last Friday in Mt. Pleasant.

According to DeKalb ISD, head official, Jimmy Brown, collapsed of an apparent heart attack during Friday's game against Pewitt High. Brown remains hospitalized and in stable condition.

The district says DeKalb ISD coaching staff immediately responded with an automated external defibrillator (AED) device, which is carried to every game and practice. 

"This device most likely saved a life Friday night," the district stated. "Shout out to these coaches for being prepared and ready to help."

RELATED: Chapel Hill vs. Mabank set for Oct. 23 canceled; Chapel Hill gets win due to forfeit

RELATED: Heart attack symptoms women should know