Head official collapses during football game in Mt. Pleasant from apparent heart attack

MT PLEASANT, Texas — A referee is in the hospital after collapsing during a football game last Friday in Mt. Pleasant.
According to DeKalb ISD, head official, Jimmy Brown, collapsed of an apparent heart attack during Friday's game against Pewitt High. Brown remains hospitalized and in stable condition.
The district says DeKalb ISD coaching staff immediately responded with an automated external defibrillator (AED) device, which is carried to every game and practice.
"This device most likely saved a life Friday night," the district stated. "Shout out to these coaches for being prepared and ready to help."