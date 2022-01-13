Jon Wolfe to headline 2022 Tyler Cattle Barons' Gala

The first Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala was held in 1988 in order to raise funds for cancer research. While much was known about this disease, much more was not.

"To date, over $16.5 million dollars has been raised locally to support both local and national cancer support services including cancer research," the Tyler Cattle Barons' Gala website states. "Without the help and local support of past contributors, this would not have been accomplished. For that, we thank you and appreciate your support now and in the future. As we embark on this journey, we are anxious to meet new supporters who will help us and the ACS combat cancer."