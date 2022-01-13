Jon Wolfe to headline 2022 Tyler Cattle Barons' Gala

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from 2018.
The 2022 Tyler Cattle Barons' Gala committee announced this year's headliner with an event at Thursday evening at Susan Robinson Fine Jewelry in Tyler.
Jon Wolfe will serve as the headlining act for the event set for Saturday, June 11, at the Texas Rose Horse Park, located at 14078 SH 110 N.
ORDER OF EVENTS
- 5:30 p.m. - VIP Baron Admission
- 6 p.m. - Baron Admission
- 8:30 p.m. - Live Auction
- 10 p.m. - Headliner Performance
- 11:30 p.m. - Satellite Band Performance
- 12:30 p.m. - Say Goodbye
The first Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala was held in 1988 in order to raise funds for cancer research. While much was known about this disease, much more was not.
"To date, over $16.5 million dollars has been raised locally to support both local and national cancer support services including cancer research," the Tyler Cattle Barons' Gala website states. "Without the help and local support of past contributors, this would not have been accomplished. For that, we thank you and appreciate your support now and in the future. As we embark on this journey, we are anxious to meet new supporters who will help us and the ACS combat cancer."
To purchase tickets, click here.