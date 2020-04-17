GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Nine Gregg County residents who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, public health officials said Thursday.

The recoveries are the first in Gregg County announced by the Gregg County Health Department. The numbers on Thursday stood at 738 total tests administered to residents in the county with 617 negative results, 50 positive tests and 71 pending.

Longview Mayor Andy Mack called the recoveries positive information and noted that the city has had no deaths.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.

