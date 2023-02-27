Surviving allergy season in East Texas this spring

As warmer weather comes around, you may already be feeling the effects of early spring allergies.

TYLER, Texas — As the season changes, health experts say allergy symptoms are on the rise but there are a couple of steps you can take to minimize symptoms this season.

UT Health East Texas Doctor Johnathan Buttram said as trees begin to pollinate, you might notice allergy symptoms like sneezing, itchy eyes and itchy throat become worse.

In order to survive this allergy season, Buttram has a couple of tips to keep your allergy symptoms controlled. He recommends wearing sunglasses if you go outside, closing the windows in both your car and home, washing your pets every one to two weeks, and to shower at night to get rid of pollens that can stick to your hair and body.

Buttram said another step you can take to maintain allergy symptoms is through medication such as nasal steroid, an antihistamine, or even a nasal saline.

"You're removing some of the things that you're sensitized to, you're also washing out the mucus that's in there and kind of bathing those tissues," Buttram said.