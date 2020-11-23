Health leaders to hold press conference to discuss increase in COVID-19 cases in the area

TYLER, Texas — Leaders from NET Health, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System, and UT Health East Texas will provide updates relative to the increase in COVID 19 in the community.
The press conference will be held Monday at 1 p.m. at Tyler City Hall.
Speakers will include:
- George Roberts, CEO, Northeast Texas Public Health District
- Mark Anderson, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Christus Trinity Mother Frances
- Tom Cummins, MD, Chief Medical Officer, UT Health East Texas
- Paul McGaha, DO, Smith County Health Authority
"COVID-19 infections have dramatically increased in our area," said CEO of Northeast Texas Public Health District George Roberts. "We need everyone to help control the spread, especially with the upcoming holiday seasons."
East Texas residents are reminded to take the same measures that are recommended annually to prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory viruses. People are recommended to:
- Practice social distancing by making sure to keep at least 6 feet of physical distance from anyone who does not live within your immediate household
- Avoid being physically near anyone who is sick
- Stay home if you believe you have symptoms of COVID-19
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean frequently touched objects using a household cleaning spray and/or disinfecting wipes