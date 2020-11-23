Health leaders to hold press conference to discuss increase in COVID-19 cases in the area

The press conference will be held Monday at 1 p.m. at Tyler City Hall.

TYLER, Texas — Leaders from NET Health, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System, and UT Health East Texas will provide updates relative to the increase in COVID 19 in the community.

The press conference will be held Monday at 1 p.m. at Tyler City Hall.

Speakers will include:

George Roberts, CEO, Northeast Texas Public Health District

Mark Anderson, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Christus Trinity Mother Frances

Tom Cummins, MD, Chief Medical Officer, UT Health East Texas

Paul McGaha, DO, Smith County Health Authority

"COVID-19 infections have dramatically increased in our area," said CEO of Northeast Texas Public Health District George Roberts. "We need everyone to help control the spread, especially with the upcoming holiday seasons."

East Texas residents are reminded to take the same measures that are recommended annually to prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory viruses. People are recommended to: