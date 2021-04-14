Health officials speak on 'vaccine hesitancy' as they see decline in COVID-19 vaccination administration

You can schedule your appointment below.

TYLER, Texas — In March, the COVID-19 vaccine became available to everyone 16 and older. Now a couple of weeks later, local vaccination clinics are seeing a decline in sign-ups.

"Back in December, you know, we could fill our allotted spots, you know, 1,000 plus doses, in a matter of, you know, 20 to 30 minutes," Tom Cummins, Chief Medical Officer for UT Health East Texas," said. "And now it takes all week. We've seen a trend really over the last week or so is that people have not been as anxious to come in and get their, their vaccine as they were several weeks ago."

George Roberts with NET Health and Cummins says it's getting harder to get people to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccinations. This is at a time where still, only one in five Texans are fully vaccinated.

"There's a healthy component of vaccine skepticism, vaccine hesitancy, however, you want to describe it, based on I think some inaccurate information about the vaccine," Cummins said.

Telling people the vaccine is safe is something Cummins says he has to do often. He tries to quell people's fear but still says a lot of people are concerned about side effects and how quickly the various vaccines are produced.

"I do try to walk through some of those unfounded myths about it," he said. "Like that, it doesn't have an impact on your DNA. There's no evidence that it caused infertility. There's no microchip involved."

For NET Health, Roberts says the demand for the vaccine has been low enough that they have allowed walk-in vaccinations today and Thursday for the first doses.

While they still prefer people to sign-up for appointments, he says they have plenty of does to accommodate.

Click here to make an appointment with NET Health.