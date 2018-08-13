TYLER — The State of Texas requires children to receive vaccinations before they can attend school. Vaccines for polio, mumps, hepatitis a and b and measles are a few of the shots required.

"There's been 30 years added to the life of Americans since 1900,” Net Health CEO George Roberts says. “Twenty-five of those have been due to health initiatives such as safe food, clean water and vaccinations."

There is a debate among some parents not to have their child vaccinated. Health officials say if a doctor signs off saying the child doesn't need a required vaccine, the child is exempt from that requirement.

Officials say that can cause diseases to spread such as measles.

"New numbers from Texas Health Department indicate that we have up to 57,000 kids whose parents have opted out of vaccines for school," Dr. Peter Hotez says.

Net Health CEO George Roberts says this can cause the spread of disease and that having your child immunized allows them to stay safe and attend school

