GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Texarkana-based HealthCare Express began offering COVID-19 testing Wednesday at its Longview clinic and plans to provide the service later this week in Marshall with results available in one to two days, a company official said.

“We are doing it pretty much in all our regions,” said Angela Evans, director of community education for HealthCare Express. She said the company, which operates 20 clinics, started the testing a week ago in Texarkana.

The one-to-two-day period to receive test results is significantly faster than the wait times reported across the state.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.

