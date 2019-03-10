TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with Healthy Kids Running Series to offer a five-week running program which promotes an active, healthy lifestyle for kids.

The program began Sunday, September 29 and will continue for five consecutive Sundays.

Children ages 2 to 14 came out to Pollard Park in Tyler to get active and have a little fun in the sun.

Megan Riaz the community coordinator for the Healthy Kids Running Series in Tyler, hopes to help create a love for running for more kids in Tyler.

"I believe that running can be a lifelong sport," Riaz said. "And you don't have to have a lot of fancy equipment, you don't have to spend a lot of money, you just need a good pair of shoes and get out and run."

All the kids who participated ran different distances appropriate for their age.

The age two group ran a 50-yard dash while the older kids ran a whole mile.

However, today wasn't just about running, it was about being active and not just staying inside all day.

"As my kids become more addicted to electronics," Riaz said. "I'm trying to find more ways to get them outside and get them active. And you know, hopefully running is something that they will be able to do their whole lives.

If you haven't registered and would like to participate it's not too late.

Just head on over to RunSignup to register.