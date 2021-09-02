Hearing for four charged in vote-harvesting scheme pushed to May

A status hearing for their cases previously set for this past week has been rescheduled for May 7. No trial date is set.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A court date has been pushed back to May for four people, including a sitting Gregg County commissioner, accused in an organized vote-harvesting scheme in Gregg County.

Commissioner Shannon Brown, 50, along with Charlie Burns, 84 of Longview; DeWayne Ward, 59, of Longview; and Marlena Jackson, 51, of Marshall, were arrested in September on charges related to suspected organized election fraud. The arrests came after an investigation lasting more than two years.

Charges included engaging in organized election fraud, illegal voting, fraudulent use of mail ballot application, unlawful possession of ballot/ballot envelope, election fraud and tampering with a governmental record with intent to harm or defraud.