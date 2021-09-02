Hearing set in fatal Athens ISD bus crash case

John Franklin Stevens is charged with criminally negligent homicide and injury to a child.

ATHENS, Texas — A judge has set a hearing date in the case of an Athens ISD bus driver charged in connection with the death of one child and injuries to another in 2019.

John Franklin Stevens, 80, of Mabank, who was driving a school bus when it was struck by a train in January 2019, is charged with criminally negligent homicide and injury to a child. He is out of jail on bond.

Christopher Bonilla, a 13-year-old seventh-grade student at Athens Middle School, died as a result of his injuries. Joselyne Torres, a 9-year-old student at Central Athens Elementary, was injured.