Hearing set in Longview ISD mask lawsuit

LONGVIEW, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Sept. 2021.

A virtual hearing to determine if Longview ISD will be temporarily prohibited from enforcing its mask mandate is set for 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 13.

The hearing will be conducted using Zoom in the courtroom of Gregg County Court at Law No. 2 Judge Vincent Dulweber.

Longview ISD implemented a requirement for people to wear masks on its campuses effective Aug. 23, when the number of COVID-19 cases in students and staff began to rise after school began. About the time the mandate was issued, the district reported 155 active cases in students and staff. As of Monday, the district reported 84 active cases.