How long does it take for your body to build up a tolerance to the heat?

Heat acclimatization can happen over the course of one to two weeks, according to the CDC. Once acclimated, your body will begin to sweat sooner.

AUSTIN, Texas — In the Texas summer heat, people who recently started working outdoors are at the highest risk for heat illnesses. That's because their bodies aren't used to working in extreme temperatures.

Heat acclimatization is the body's ability to tolerate heat. This happens by slowly increasing the length and intensity of work performed in a hot setting.

Dr. Diana Fite, an emergency physician and former Texas Medical Association president, recommends beginning the process of acclimating by spending 20% of your day outside. The second day, increase to 40%, then 60% and so on.

"By day No. 5, they can probably tolerate the whole plan that they have for being out in the heat," Fite said. "But it's so important to stay well hydrated."

Fite said when our bodies begin to understand they're getting exposed to extra heat, they'll start sweating sooner. That's why acclimatized workers need more water.

She also recommended drinking electrolytes and sodium to replenish lost minerals.

"Sports drinks that are properly formulated would be good to start adding on," she said. "They don't recommend high caffeine or high sugar or, of course, alcohol. That really does not do well in the heat like that."

Once acclimatized, workers will be able to comfortably perform physical tasks in the heat. However, it is important to know that you can quickly lose the heat tolerance you've built up if you spend days out of the sun.

"If you actually leave the work, so you go on a vacation ... and not in the heat, if you leave more than seven days, your body may lose all that ability and you have to start all over again," Fite said. "Maybe not quite as regimented, but you do have to start over again."

After one month away from work in the heat, most people’s heat tolerance will have returned to baseline.

It's also important to know your body will acclimate to the level of work demanded from it. So, if you're planning on completing longer and more strenuous tasks, it'll take more time to build the ability to do so comfortably.

