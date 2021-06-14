Heat Advisory issued for multiple East Texas counties, heat indexes between 105°-109° expected

For the latest East Texas forecast, text "WEATHER" to (903) 600-2600.

TYLER, Texas — The National Weather Service has issued a HEAT ADVISORY for multiple East Texas counties.

According to the NWS, the following areas are under the advisory from noon until 7 p.m.:

Anderson County

Angelina County

Cherokee County

Henderson County

Nacogdoches County

Sabine County

San Augustine County

Shelby County

Van Zandt County

The NWS says heat indexes between 105°-109° are expected.

A Heat Advisory is in effect today for Deep East Texas as well as portions of Northern Louisiana. Look for afternoon heat indices to meet or exceed 105 degrees. Take extra precautions if you are working outdoors today. #Lawx #Txwx #HeatAdvisory pic.twitter.com/EbThjGOv0O — NWS Shreveport (@NWSShreveport) June 14, 2021

WHAT CAN YOU DO?

Drink plenty of fluids and stay in an air-conditioned room. Stay out of the sun and check up on elderly relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should NEVER be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

If you go outside, remember: Hats; sunscreen (SPF 15 or higher); lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothes; water; limit outdoor time.

HEAT EXHAUSTION VS. HEAT STROKE

When facing extreme heat for a long period of time, your body starts to find a way to cool itself down. Heat exhaustion comes first but if you cannot get to a cooler area, it can turn into a heat stroke.

Once it has reached the point of a heat stroke, call 911 immediately and make sure to move into a cooler place until an ambulance arrives. When EMS arrives, they will do everything in their power to get your body temperature back to a normal and stable level.

High body temperature (103 degrees or higher)

Hot, red, dry or damp skin

Fast, strong pulse

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Losing consciousness

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale and clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Tiredness or weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Fainting