Heat Advisory issued for multiple East Texas counties, heat indexes between 105°-109° expected

TYLER, Texas — The National Weather Service has issued a HEAT ADVISORY for multiple East Texas counties.
According to the NWS, the following areas are under the advisory from noon until 7 p.m.:
- Anderson County
- Angelina County
- Cherokee County
- Henderson County
- Nacogdoches County
- Sabine County
- San Augustine County
- Shelby County
- Van Zandt County
The NWS says heat indexes between 105°-109° are expected.
WHAT CAN YOU DO?
Drink plenty of fluids and stay in an air-conditioned room. Stay out of the sun and check up on elderly relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should NEVER be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
If you go outside, remember: Hats; sunscreen (SPF 15 or higher); lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothes; water; limit outdoor time.
HEAT EXHAUSTION VS. HEAT STROKE
When facing extreme heat for a long period of time, your body starts to find a way to cool itself down. Heat exhaustion comes first but if you cannot get to a cooler area, it can turn into a heat stroke.
Once it has reached the point of a heat stroke, call 911 immediately and make sure to move into a cooler place until an ambulance arrives. When EMS arrives, they will do everything in their power to get your body temperature back to a normal and stable level.
- High body temperature (103 degrees or higher)
- Hot, red, dry or damp skin
- Fast, strong pulse
- Headache
- Dizziness
- Nausea
- Confusion
- Losing consciousness
- Heavy sweating
- Cold, pale and clammy skin
- Fast, weak pulse
- Nausea or vomiting
- Muscle cramps
- Tiredness or weakness
- Dizziness
- Headache
- Fainting
- Heavy sweating during intense exercise
- Muscle pain or spasms